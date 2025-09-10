IVE, HUNTR/X, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 24 to 30!

Album Chart

IVE topped this week’s physical album chart with their new EP “IVE SECRET,” which claimed two of the top three spots. The regular version of the EP debuted at No. 1, while the Nemo version charted separately at No. 3.

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” also took two spots in this week’s top five: the regular version of the album came in at No. 2, while the Nemo version followed at No. 5.

Finally, EXO’s Chanyeol’s new solo mini album “Upside Down” entered the chart at No. 4.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” continued their reign over the Circle digital charts, with their smash hit “Golden” maintaining its triple crown by remaining No. 1 on the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart for yet another week.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) took No. 1 on both charts, followed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4, and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Download Chart

Lim Young Woong absolutely dominated this week’s digital download chart, sweeping all of the top five spots with songs from his new album “IM HERO 2.” “Eternal Moment” debuted at No. 1, “Unread Message” at No. 2, “Left in the Rain” at No. 3, “Wild flower” at No. 4, and “ULSSIGU” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack once again claimed four of the top five spots on the global K-pop chart this week. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1, trailed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 5.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart.

