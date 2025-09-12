Watch: Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Showcase Professionalism And Fun Chemistry In 'My Troublesome Star' Making-Of Video

“My Troublesome Star” has unveiled a new making-of video, offering a glimpse into the filming of Episodes 7 and 8!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Spoilers

The newly released video kicks off with a running scene where Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul try to escape a swarm of reporters after Cheong Ja’s true identity is revealed. To capture the scene authentically, Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon run alongside a crowd. However, when the first take ends, the director feels the distance covered is too short. The cast and crew move to a different location, and the two actors run for a much longer stretch, smiling and laughing—showcasing their professionalism and camaraderie.

Another highlight in the video shows the actors working out outdoors as Cheong Ja prepares for an audition. Uhm Jung Hwa shares a personal story about how she was once good at running and exercise, contrasting with her character’s struggle to keep up. She convincingly portrays Cheong Ja’s clumsy attempts at exercising, relying heavily on Dokgo Chul for help, adding a fun and lively vibe to the set.

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

