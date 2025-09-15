3 Frustrating And 1 Satisfying Moments From Episodes 7-8 Of “My Troublesome Star” 

Just when we thought things were about to get better for Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), more than one problem arises, complicating her already difficult situation. From dealing with old enemies to facing the public that once loved her again, she is dealing with a lot, turning her life into one frustrating moment after another. Luckily, she has Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon) by her side to withstand every hurdle that comes her way. Hopefully, their union will bring a silver lining at the end of the dark tunnel they entered in the latest episodes of “My Troublesome Star”.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead!

Frustrating: Go Hee Young messing up with Bong Cheong Ja

It’s been 25 years since Go Hee Young (Lee El) was a rookie actress struggling to find a place for herself in an industry dominated by Im Se Ra; however, it seems that her pettiness and frivolity haven’t changed at all. Despite becoming one of the top stars, she cannot overcome her insecurities and resentment towards her former rival. Those same feelings are the ones that push Hee Young to take belated revenge on Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa) by putting her in the same pitiful and humiliating situation as when they were younger. What she never foresaw was that Cheong Ja would refuse to kneel and fall for Hee Young’s childish game.

The frustration reaches a new level when Cheong Ja not only has to endure a ton of belittling during the filming of their joint TV commercial, but when she discovers it was Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon) who convinced Hee Young to resume the filming, she breaks down. It is almost insufferable seeing her go through so much only to gain little recognition in an industry that turned its back on her for so many years. However, she isn’t the worst of Cheong Ja’s problems, and although Hee Young is truly obnoxious all throughout these episodes, she still could show some character development in the future.

Frustrating: Kang Doo Won using Bong Cheong Ja to his advantage

Some characters are so greedy that they would do nothing short of murder to get what they want, and Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan) might be just one of them. Taking advantage of Cheong Ja’s lingering feelings of friendship, he convinces her to sign an exclusive contract with his agency, not knowing that this might take her right into the wolf’s den. Even though she wishes to continue her career as Bong Cheong Ja, he has no plans to let her do that. Instead, he plans to cast her into a new project as Im Se Ra and even convinces a popular director and heartthrob actor Won Ban (whose face is still a mystery so far) to be in it.

As much as I want to hate him for all the misdeeds he’s been doing, and he’s done some truly despicable things since he was merely a celebrity’s manager, he also seems to be a mere pawn in the hands of the real villains. Not that it can justify his actions. After all, it was his own decision to submit to the gangsters who are after Cheong Ja. The worst part is that she still trusts him to some degree, and we don’t know how far that trust can put her in danger once again. He was a key part in her accident 25 years ago, but just how far will he go to achieve what he wants this time around?

Frustrating: Dokgo Chul losing his chance to find the culprit

One of the most frustrating things so far in the show is watching the criminal aspect. It is understandable that it adds to the mystery behind Cheong Ja’s murder attempt, but it has become too draggy and overcomplicated to a certain degree. They are throwing hints here and there, but without explaining anything behind them. On the other hand, it is tiresome watching Dokgo Chul coming and going, always running around, knowing he has the answer just within his grasp, but is unable to reach it. And just when he has enough evidence to get somewhere in the case, the prime suspect goes into a coma.

At this point, it is most likely that we will only learn the complete truth by the end of the show. And this isn’t exactly a bad thing. Nonetheless, it takes away the good balance between the comedy and the thriller in the show. Even when they add some funny scenes here and there, it isn’t enough to say this is a romantic comedy anymore. Hopefully the plot twist or the further revelation behind this thriller plot will be good enough to justify the delay in the story and will deliver a satisfying conclusion.

Satisfying: Bong Cheong Ja proving her worth as an actress

They say a star will shine brighter when the night is darker, and Bong Cheong Ja has proved it time and time again. When she gets the chance to audition for a new role in a drama, she prepares to the best of her abilities. Her body might have been retired from the spotlight, but her mind and her heart are still burning with passion for acting. And despite Hee Young’s attempts to sabotage her, she still prevails and wins her place to star in a new and popular production after gagging the judges with her amazing audition. But that doesn’t mean she is out of the woods just yet.

She still has to face one of the harshest judges of all: the public. Concerned about her looks and the hateful comments she received after news of her comeback, she puts her best effort to have a better appearance for the upcoming press conference. It is a bit of a cliché how just a little makeup and straightening her hair makes her magically a beauty, but it is still satisfying to watch her walking full of confidence to stardom once again. Let’s hope this is only the first step into the flowery path for this troublesome star!

