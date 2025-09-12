'BOYS II PLANET' Reveals No. 15 Contestant Confirmed To Proceed To Finale

On September 12, “BOYS II PLANET” held a live stream while filming the third Survivor Announcement Ceremony, which will be fully revealed on the next episode. Through this Survivor Announcement Ceremony, 16 of the current 24 trainees will proceed to the finale, while the other 8 trainees will be eliminated.

Spoilers

With Baekho as the Planet Master, the live broadcast revealed one trainee who is confirmed to proceed to the finale.

Jun Lee Jeong was unveiled to be the No. 15 contestant. He was part of the “Chains” team that won the benefit from on-site votes and the benefit from digital chart scores, and it was revealed that he would have been eliminated without the benefits.

The full ranking will be unveiled via the next episode of “BOYS II PLANET” on September 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

