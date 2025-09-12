Results Of Soompi's 'BOYS II PLANET' International Prediction Polls (Round Of 24)

The next round has closed for Soompi’s “BOYS II PLANET” International Prediction Polls!

The second season of Mnet’s hit survival show “BOYS PLANET,” “BOYS II PLANET” originally began with 160 contestants and is now down to only 24 who are fighting to make it to the final group. The final elimination will take place in the next Survivor Announcement Ceremony before the live season finale.

Following the previous round, Soompi once again opened International Prediction Polls to gauge which contestants our readers are rooting for.

Voting was open from September 8 at 12:30 p.m. KST through September 12 at 10 a.m. KST.

The participants for this round were as follows:

2,922 participants

112 countries

Top Countries: Philippines – 408 participants (13.96%) United States – 399 participants (13.66%) Indonesia – 349 participants (11.94%) Malaysia – 286 participants (9.79%) India – 165 participants (5.65%)



Here are the poll results:

*Please note that these polls do not affect the official rankings of “BOYS II PLANET” contestants in any way. Data is only collected to share the preferences of Soompi readers. Official voting is available on the Mnet Plus app.

The next episode of “BOYS II PLANET” airs on September 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

