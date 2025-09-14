Stray Kids' 'KARMA' Becomes Their 1st Album To Chart For 3 Weeks In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids has achieved a career first with their latest album!

Two weeks ago, Stray Kids’ new album “KARMA” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making them the group with the most No. 1 albums on the chart this century.

On September 14 local time, Billboard announced that “KARMA” was now spending its third consecutive week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, where it ranked No. 8 this week.

“KARMA,” which previously became Stray Kids’ first album to spend more than one week in the top five of the Billboard 200, is now also their first to spend three weeks in the top 10.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “KARMA” earned a total of 32,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending on September 11.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their new personal record!

