CORTIS Achieves Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any Group To Debut In 2025

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS is off to a promising start!

Last week, CORTIS released their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” along with the music video for their B-side track “FaSHioN,” on September 8.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” sold an impressive total of 436,367 copies in the first week of its release (September 8 to 14).

With this figure, CORTIS has overtaken Hearts2Hearts to achieve the highest first-week sales of any debut album released by a group in 2025.

Congratulations to CORTIS!

