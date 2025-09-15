Ji Jin Hee Comes Between Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon In “My Troublesome Star”

Ji Jin Hee is shaking up Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon’s relationship in “My Troublesome Star”!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

In the previous episode, it was not top star Im Se Ra but Bong Cheong Ja who made a dazzling comeback as the lead. Dokgo Chul’s tender gaze as he quietly stood by her side made viewers even more curious about how their romance will unfold.

Meanwhile, the subtle love triangle between Bong Cheong Ja, Dokgo Chul, and Won Ban (Ji Jin Hee) keeps viewers on edge. Of particular interest is Bong Cheong Ja’s midnight reunion with Won Ban, meeting again after 25 years. At Won Ban’s suggestion, the two practice their lines late at night. His sweet gaze toward Bong Cheong Ja—whether acting or genuine—adds an intriguing layer to the scene.

It was previously revealed that Won Ban’s first love was Im Se Ra, sparking curiosity about what emotions might unfold on set. Dokgo Chul’s troubled expression as he watches from a distance without approaching shows a mix of jealousy and inner conflict. All eyes are on how the appearance of top star Won Ban will affect the budding romantic tension between Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul.

Meanwhile, Bong Cheong Ja is seen heading to Dokgo Chul’s house. Her worried expression as she waits for him is followed by a sudden embrace. Bong Cheong Ja’s surprise at the unexpected moment and Dokgo Chul’s reaction heighten anticipation for their blossoming romance.

The production team said, “In episode 9, top star Won Ban, a true romantic, swoops into the unfolding romance. This unpredictable love triangle will bring thrilling excitement,” adding, “Watch for the events that will add new sparks to the romance between Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul.”

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

