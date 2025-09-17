30+ K-Dramas Now Available In Singapore On Viki: Watch Now
Exciting news for K-drama fans located in Singapore!
OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, has now launched a wide array of shows in Southeast Asian regions including Singapore.
The following Korean titles are now available to watch with subtitles in Singapore:
- “A Hundred Memories”
- “Absolute Boyfriend”
- “Are You Human Too?”
- “Bad Memory Eraser”
- “BITCH X RICH”
- “BITCH X RICH 2”
- “Descendants of the Sun”
- “DNA Lover”
- “Face Me”
- “Forest”
- “Heo’s Diner”
- “Kokdu: Season of Deity”
- “Love Rain”
- “Love Scout”
- “Love Song for Illusion”
- “Meow, the Secret Boy”
- “Motel California”
- “My Happy Ending”
- “My Lovely Journey”
- “Our Golden Days”
- “Pump Up the Healthy Love”
- “Serendipity’s Embrace”
- “Spring of Youth”
- “The First Night with the Duke”
- “The Haunted Palace”
- “The Red Sleeve”
- “The Tale of Nokdu”
- “Uncontrollably Fond”
- “User Not Found”
- “What Comes After Love”
Other popular Korean dramas including “Lovely Runner,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” “Study Group,” and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” will be available later this month.
Start by watching “Descendants of the Sun” below, and head over to Viki to watch all of the titles!