Ji Jin Hee And Uhm Jung Hwa’s Dating Rumors Stir Up Song Seung Heon’s Jealousy In “My Troublesome Star”

Uhm Jung Hwa's dating rumors will leave Song Seung Heon shaken in "My Troublesome Star"!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

In the previous episode, Bong Cheong Ja made a dazzling return to the spotlight, while her growing connection with top star Won Ban (Ji Jin Hee) ignited a heated love triangle. The episode ended on a heart-fluttering twist when Cheong Ja realized that Dokgo Chul was once detective “0728.”

Now, with teasers already hinting at dating rumors between Cheong Ja and Won Ban, newly released stills raise the stakes even higher. Tensions boil over as Dokgo Chul clashes with Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan). Cheong Ja’s piercing glare at Doo Won, Dokgo Chul’s furious expression on the verge of eruption, and Doo Won even lifting a hand against him create a chilling sense of imminent conflict.

Meanwhile, Won Ban—the man at the center of the rumors—remains calm and composed, looking at Cheong Ja with unmistakable warmth. Her shocked reaction to his unexpected words only heightens curiosity. The romantic tension between the two stands in stark contrast to Dokgo Chul’s sulky, jealous expression, leaving viewers curious about what storm these rumors might spark.

The production team teased, “In Episode 10, Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul will come to terms with their feelings for each other, bringing their romance to a turning point. At the same time, a life-altering incident will strike the two like a storm.”

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

