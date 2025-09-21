3 Intense Moments For Uhm Jung Hwa In Episodes 9-10 Of 'My Troublesome Star' 

Ahead of its last week, “My Troublesome Star” is gearing up for a mind-blowing finale, and it’s giving us a lot of intense moments to build up just the right amount of tension. Though the journey for Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa) has been far from an easy ride, this week, things are definitely reaching a new peak. From dangerous situations to romance, our heroine can’t seem to catch a break! However, as always, Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon) is right by her side to save the day. Here are some of the moments that kept our female lead and viewers on the edge of our seats!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead!

1. Learning about the evidence from her accident

As Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa) is slowly recovering her place as the queen of acting, Go Hee Young (Lee El) is starting to shiver with fear of what this would mean for her. With the old wounds of being considered solely as Im Se Ra’s understudy, she is losing her focus and having serious missteps, some of them quite literally. In a fit of anger, she even fires her stylist without considering that she might have some incriminating evidence against her. Once this information reaches the ears of Min Tae Sook (Cha Chung Hwa), Cheong Ja’s one true friend, she makes it her mission to discover what exactly the mysterious evidence is.

And sure enough, Tae Sook soon discovers that there is an audio file that could lead to the truth behind Cheong Ja’s murder attempt. More shocking yet, Cheong Ja might be closer to this key evidence than she could imagine. With this, we are finally reaching the end of all the mysteries behind the constant threat to Cheong Ja. However, there are still too many loose ends to be completely out of the trenches. Surprisingly, this plot twist is interesting enough to keep me railed up until finding out exactly what that audio says and whether it will or won’t be enough to put the bad guys behind bars.

2. Discovering Dokgo Chul’s true identity

The romance aspect of this K-drama was left so far behind that it is actually impressive how they pulled it out almost at the end of the show. Though the bond between Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul has been mostly centered on partnership and support rather than actual love, the presence of Won Ban (cameo by Jin Ji Hee) quickly changes things between them. The old jealousy trick might be too obvious, but it is still rather effective. When rumors of a romance sparkle between them, Dokgo Chul doesn’t hesitate to deny them, even if that means having to fight against Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan), who first started the rumors.

Despite the messy plot, it’s never a bad thing to watch a charming heartthrob who never stopped loving the female lead, even if he has no chance to win her heart. At some point, it looked like it didn’t even matter if Cheong Ja knew or not that Dokgo Chul was the rookie detective who helped her 25 years ago, since her heart was already set on him. Nonetheless, when she discovers his true identity, she can’t help but see everything they’ve been through in a new light. Will their love finally be able to bloom? Let’s pray it will because this show needs more of their romantic chemistry as soon as possible!

3. Risking her life to save her niece

So far, this show hasn’t been exactly the happy-go-lucky sort of show that many expected. On the contrary, it has had very complicated topics, which, despite being all fiction, can be triggering for some viewers. Though it isn’t fully explicit, we see how some people can become really evil in their pursuit of power, money, and influence, going beyond any limit. From politicians to mobsters and even businessmen, everyone related to them seems to be completely dreadful, so much so that they even lure in young trainees and actors for their own benefit.

In that sense, Cheong Ja has been really lucky despite the danger she is in. However, when it comes to saving her young niece, she forgets about everything and goes after her. Fortunately, she arrives at her side right on time to get her out of a dangerous situation. But she doesn’t go unscathed. Despite Dokgo Chul risking his own life to keep her safe, this time around, it looks like it will take more than her luck and his amazing fighting skills to keep her out of harm’s way. This week’s episodes leave us not only with an illegal cliffhanger and a lot of intrigue, but also with so much anticipation to watch the big finale of this K-drama!

