'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' And Lim Yoona Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 4th Week

Once again, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the fourth week in a row, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, star Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona also continued her reign at No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, while Lee Chae Min stayed strong at No. 3.

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” held onto its spot at No. 2 on the drama list this week, with leads Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon ranking No. 4 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “My Youth” rose to No. 3 on this week’s drama list.

JTBC’s new series “A Hundred Memories” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, while leading ladies Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun entered the actor list at No. 7 and No. 9 respectively.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” SBS “Queen Mantis” JTBC “My Youth” JTBC “A Hundred Memories” ENA “My Troublesome Star” KBS2 “Twelve” tvN “Love, Take Two” KBS2 “Queen’s House” TV Chosun “Confidence Queen” KBS2 “Our Golden Days”

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows.

“Tempest” stars Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won made this week’s list at No. 2 and No. 5 respectively, while “You and Everything Else” leads Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun took No. 6 and No. 10.

Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Jun Ji Hyun (“Tempest”) Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Go Hyun Jung (“Queen Mantis”) Kang Dong Won (“Tempest”) Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”) Kim Da Mi (“A Hundred Memories”) Jang Dong Yoon (“Queen Mantis”) Shin Ye Eun (“A Hundred Memories”) Park Ji Hyun (“You and Everything Else”)

