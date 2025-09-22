Hong Jong Hyun Confirmed To Replace Yun Ji On In New Drama 'Positively Yours'

Hong Jong Hyun will be starring in the upcoming drama “Positively Yours”!

On September 22, Sports Chosun reported that according to industry representatives, Hong Jong Hyun will be joining the cast of Channel A’s “Positively Yours.”

In response, the actor’s agency SECRET ENT shared, “Hong Jong Hyun will be starring in Channel A’s ‘Positively Yours’ as Lee Min Wook.”

Based on a webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk stars as the male lead Kang Doo Joon, and Oh Yeon Seo stars as the female lead Jang Hee Won.

Previously, the production team of “Positively Yours” announced that Yun Ji On will be stepping down from the drama following his drunk driving charges and that they had plans to reshoot Yun Ji On’s scenes.

Hong Jong Hyung will be replacing Yun Ji On in the role of Lee Min Wook, who is Jang Hee Won’s childhood friend and forms a love triangle along with Kang Doo Joon.

Stay tuned for updates on the drama!

