Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Share Heart-Fluttering Moments On And Off The Red Carpet In “My Troublesome Star”

Will Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon find their perfect happy ending in “My Troublesome Star”?

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Bong Cheong Ja regained her lost memories. Helping her rise from the shock was Dokgo Chul, who had been her steady source of comfort. The tender smile they exchanged after Bong Cheong Ja revealed she knew Dokgo Chul was detective “0728” added a layer of romance. On top of that, Bong Cheong Ja’s thrilling counterattack against Go Hee Young (Lee El) set the stage for a gripping finale.

The newly released stills capture Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul in an intimate embrace. Dokgo Chul, who had disguised himself as her manager to protect her, now takes on a surprising new role as her “rehabilitation trainer” to help with her full comeback. A lighthearted mishap during training soon turns into a heart-fluttering moment as the two find themselves in each other’s arms, locking eyes with undeniable warmth.

Another highlight is their joint appearance on the red carpet at an awards ceremony. Having always admired her from afar, Dokgo Chul now stands by Bong Cheong Ja’s side—leaving viewers curious about the reason. The moment also stirs memories of 25 years ago, when Bong Cheong Ja won Best Actress at the youngest age ever and thanked “0728” in her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, other stills spotlight Go Hee Young and Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan)’s crisis. Go Hee Young’s empty gaze reveals a woman consumed by confusion and fear, while tense interrogation room stills show Dokgo Chul facing off against Kang Doo Won as detective and suspect. Whether the secrets buried for 25 years will finally be exposed—and what fate awaits these villains—remains a burning question as the drama races toward its ending.

The final episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

Source (1)