Watch: WJSN's Dayoung Takes 1st-Ever Solo Win For 'body' On 'The Show' + Her Bandmates Cheer Her On During Encore

WJSN’s Dayoung has won her first-ever music show trophy as a solo artist!

On the September 23 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were AxMxP’s “I Did It,” Dayoung’s “body,” and IDID’s “CHAN-RAN.” Dayoung ultimately took the win with a total of 6,590 points, marking her very first music show win as a soloist.

Notably, Dayoung’s WJSN bandmates Exy (Chu So Jung), Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), and Yeonjung came on stage to show their support during her encore.

Congratulations to Dayoung! Watch her solo debut performances and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included IDID, AxMxP, BADVILLAIN, LUN8, Kim Hee Jae, GENBLUE, Gavy NJ, Youngbin, TIOT, PRIMROSE, Galaxy Kids, Yoon Seobin, Soorin, and 1000°.

Check out their performances below!

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

LUN8 – “Lost”

Kim Hee Jae – “My Love, Gone Forever”

GENBLUE – “BADASS”

Gavy NJ – “Happiness (2025)”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

Galaxy Kids – “Stay Close”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”

PRIMROSE – “Love Your Flower”

Soorin – “Sure Thing”

1000° – “TikTak”

Watch Dayoung in her drama “Love Revolution” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now