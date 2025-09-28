4 Last Revelations That Wrapped Up The Final Episodes Of 'My Troublesome Star' 

“My Troublesome Star” has come to an end, and what a finale it gave us! Plot twist after plot twist, this story took viewers on an unpredictable rollercoaster of emotions! As it turns out, right when it seemed like they had nothing left up their sleeves for these last couple of episodes, this quirky, sometimes funny, sometimes stressful K-drama ended up on a very endearing, exciting, and romantic note. Here are all the revelations that surprised us and that wrapped up this unique story!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead.

1. Bong Cheong Ja’s lost memories from the past

One of the biggest mysteries in this drama was the female lead’s lost memories, so this revelation was bound to be impactful. However, no one could have imagined how much pain and suffering was hiding behind them. In a masterful plot twist, we find out that Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa) isn’t really the naive and simple character that we thought, but rather she has an inner complexity that was fully displayed in these last episodes. In a series of flashbacks, we see how she abandons her mentally impaired father in her intent to recover her career. And later on, she runs away from home, leaving her family behind to fend for themselves.

With that, we understand that her amnesia wasn’t exactly a coincidence, but the outcome of her guilt and remorse after driving her family away from her side. And as if this wasn’t heart-wrenching enough, it is revealed that her one and only friend in the student’s residence passed away long before she had lost her memories, leaving her all alone again. In a very unconventional yet realistic way, this show portrays a female lead who not only had to endure the loss of her dreams but also the loss of her family and herself. Ultimately, Bong Cheong Ja shows us the fragility and the great resilience a person can have after she successfully gets her memories and her loved ones back.

2. Go Hee Young’s and Kang Do Hwan’s crimes

As we reach the end of this show, it is time to know who the real villain of this story is and the truth behind the accident that started everything. Although we already knew that both Go Hee Young (Lee El) and Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan) were heavily implicated in the case, it is still impressive to know just the extent of their misdeeds. While Go Hee Young seemed to simply be Cheong Ja’s nemesis, later on, we discover her envy, greed, and self-deprecation drove her into instigating the accident that almost killed Cheong Ja. And sure enough, those same feelings progressively take her to her own doom.

Though Hee Young’s actions are unforgivable, she is still pitiful after her ending. But the one who is beyond redemption is surely Doo Won. He not only took his chance to profit out of both Im Se Ra and Hee Young when they were young, but in the span of 25 years, he used and manipulated young artists to keep doing so. In terms of villains, he doesn’t appear to be the worst, but he doesn’t show any remorse until the very last minute when he can’t do much but confess everything and accept his due punishment.

3. Dokgo Chul’s plan to imprison the villains

They say no evil deed goes unpunished, and luckily, this time around, each and every villain goes down. At first, it was still uncertain exactly how Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon) would get the evidence he needed to catch the Assemblyman who was behind everything. After all, he was still very much in the shadows until this point. Most of the prime suspects were forcibly silenced, and there were no clear clues to point to their implication. The statute of limitations had expired, and everything looked to be against Dokgo Chul. But at the last minute, our hero is able to get a prime witness, and every piece of the puzzle falls into place.

In perspective, things got resolved quite easily and quickly, given the amount of screen time they used to build up the tension around this specific part of the plot. Nonetheless, it still gave a satisfying closure. The bad guys get behind bars and pay for their crimes. In that sense, it isn’t fully realistic, but who wants a realistic ending when we can get a well-deserved happy ending, not only for Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul but for all the victims who were harmed by the villains?

4. Bong Cheong Ja’s and Dokgo Chul’s feelings for each other

When it comes to romance, this K-drama isn’t exactly your typical rom-com. Instead of relying on multiple heart-fluttering moments, it constantly highlights the comfort, trust, and steadiness that the main couple find in each other. They’ve been through thick and thin together, even against the ruthless passage of time, so it is no surprise that once all obstacles are sorted out, both Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul get the chance to live a more fulfilling and happier life.

Their story might not have come with a wedding or a conventional happily ever after, but they still pull out a love confession that feels like it’s right out of a movie scene. In front of the world, and for the first time, they get to stand together and admit their true feelings. Their paths might have been dark for a long time, but they never lost their faith in their own personal star until they found the light once again. With a hopeful message to never give up on your dreams and always look for your own moment to shine, “My Troublesome Star” says goodbye!

