Results Of Soompi's 'BOYS II PLANET' International Prediction Poll (Final)

The second season of Mnet’s hit survival show “BOYS PLANET,” “BOYS II PLANET” originally began with 160 contestants and is now down to the final 16 who are fighting to make it to the final group.

Following the previous two rounds, Soompi opened the final International Prediction Poll to gauge which contestants our readers are rooting for.

Voting was open from September 19 at 2:30 a.m. KST through September 25 at 10 a.m. KST.

The participants for this round were as follows:

3,159 participants

122 countries

Top Countries: United States – 579 participants (18.33%) Philippines – 449 participants (14.21%) Malaysia – 274 participants (8.67%) India – 261 participants (8.26%) Singapore – 200 participants (6.33%)



Here are the poll results:

*Please note that this poll does not affect the official rankings of “BOYS II PLANET” contestants in any way. Data is only collected to share the preferences of Soompi readers. Official voting was available on the Mnet Plus app.

The live finale of “BOYS II PLANET” airs on September 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

