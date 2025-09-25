Watch: aespa Takes 5th Win For 'Rich Man' On 'M Countdown'

aespa has won their fifth music show trophy for “Rich Man”!

On September 25, M Countdown aired a special highlight episode, featuring a rerun of standout past performances instead of its usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that this week’s candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ” and aespa’s “Rich Man.” Ultimately, the trophy went to aespa.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch the winner announcement below: