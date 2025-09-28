Watch: aespa Takes 7th Win For 'Rich Man' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, And More

aespa has claimed a seventh music show trophy for “Rich Man”!

On the September 28 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “Rich Man,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 5,851 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, EXO’s Suho, Lee Jun Young, WJSN’s Dayoung, i-dle’s Yuqi, CORTIS, IDID, The KingDom, CIX, BADVILLAIN, LUN8, ALL(H)OURS, TIOT, cosmosy, GENBLUE, and Youngbin.

Check out their performances below!

Hearts2Hearts – “Pretty Please”

KickFlip – “Band-Aid” and “My First Love Song”

EXO’s Suho – “Who Are You”

Lee Jun Young – “Bounce”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “number one rockstar”

i-dle’s Yuqi – “Gone”

CORTIS – “FaSHioN”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

The KingDom – “Last Flower”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

LUN8 – “Lost”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

cosmosy – “HIGH=LOVE”

GENBLUE – “BADASS”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

