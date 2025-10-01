Chae Jong Hyeop Unveils Dashing New Profile Photos

Chae Jong Hyeop has unveiled new profile pictures!

On September 30, Chae Jong Hyeop’s agency Blitzway Entertainment released updated profile photos of the actor.

While he shows charisma in an all-black outfit, photos of him in a beige knit sweater convey a warm and gentle side, highlighting his contrasting appeal.

Check out the photos below!

Chae Jong Hyeop has expanded his acting range in both Korea and Japan with roles in “Serendipity’s Embrace,” “Eye Love You,” and “Castaway Diva.” He was recently confirmed as the lead in MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title).

