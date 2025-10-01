Han Ji Hyeon, Oh Ye Ju, And More Join Chae Jong Hyeop And Lee Sung Kyung’s New Romance Drama

The upcoming MBC drama “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title) has announced a star-studded lineup of supporting cast!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan, a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran, a woman who has closed herself off as though trapped in a long winter.

Joining leads Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop are veteran stars Lee Mi Sook and Kang Seok Woo, along with Han Ji Hyeon and Oh Ye Ju.

Lee Mi Sook plays Kim Nana, the grandmother of three sisters and an iconic figure in the global fashion world. A trailblazing first-generation designer who raised her daughter alone while studying abroad, Nana is a fierce protector of her granddaughters. However, when she unexpectedly reunites with her first love Man Jae, her tightly guarded life begins to thaw with the warmth of spring once more.

Kang Seok Woo takes on the role of Park Man Jae, who, after retirement, now runs a quiet neighborhood café called “Rest” as a barista. Having long been a comforting presence for regular customer Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), he leads a tranquil life—until a reunion with his first love Nana, Ha Ran’s grandmother, rekindles forgotten emotions and sparks unexpected change.

Han Ji Hyeon will play Song Ha Young, the second of the three sisters and a junior designer at Nana Atelier’s Design Team 1. With her bold personality and infectious laughter, Ha Young serves as the lively mood-maker of the household.

Oh Ye Ju will appear as the youngest sister Song Ha Dam, a bright and capable high schooler. Though the youngest, Ha Dam is the most mature and resourceful of the three sisters, making her Nana’s “perfect granddaughter.” But when Ha Dam, who has never once caused trouble in 19 years, suddenly blurts out an unexpected declaration, it turns the entire Nana household upside down—ushering in dramatic change.

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season” is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the first half of next year. Stay tuned!

