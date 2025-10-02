Watch: aespa Takes 8th Win And Triple Crown For 'Rich Man' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By SEVENTEEN’s CxM And More

aespa has won their eighth music show trophy for their new title track “Rich Man”!

On the October 2 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were aespa’s “Rich Man” and KickFlip’s “My First Love Song.” aespa ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,036 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu), EXO’s Suho, KickFlip, izna, Hearts2Hearts, POW, Lee Jun Young, AxMxP, IDID, The KingDom, cosmosy, TIOT, Ha Hyun Sang, BLUHWA, and Youngbin.

Check out their performances below!

SEVENTEEN’s CxM – “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman)” (feat. Lay Bankz) and “Worth It”

EXO’s Suho – “Medicine”

KickFlip – “Band-Aid” and “My First Love Song”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

Hearts2Hearts – “Pretty Please”

POW – “Wall Flowers”

Lee Jun Young – “Bounce”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

The KingDom – “Last Flower”

cosmosy – “HIGH=LOVE”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

Ha Hyun Sang – “Hummingbird”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”