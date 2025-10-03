October Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 03, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from September 3 to October 3.

CORTIS’s Keonho topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 384,060. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “CORTIS,” “What You Want,” and “GO,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “handsome,” “cute,” and “good-looking.” Keonho’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.03 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT’s Wonhee took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 357,459, while Hearts2Hearts’ Ian ranked third with a score of 245,449.

ILLIT’s Minju came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 225,281, marking a 4.67 percent increase in her score since September.

Finally, CORTIS’s Juhoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 194,252.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. CORTIS’s Keonho
  2. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  3. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  4. ILLIT’s Minju
  5. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  6. KiiiKiii’s Jiyu
  7. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  8. KiiiKiii’s Leesol
  9. MEOVV’s Anna
  10. CORTIS’s Martin
  11. ILLIT’s Moka
  12. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  13. TWS’s Shinyu
  14. izna’s Choi Jungeun
  15. ILLIT’s Yunah
  16. izna’s Bang Jeemin
  17. KiiiKiii’s Haeum
  18. TWS’s Dohoon
  19. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  20. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  21. ILLIT’s Iroha
  22. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  23. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  24. CORTIS’s James
  25. izna’s Mai
  26. KATSEYE’s Yoonchae
  27. izna’s Yoon Jiyoon
  28. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
  29. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  30. MEOVV’s Ella

