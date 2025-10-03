October Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from September 3 to October 3.

CORTIS’s Keonho topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 384,060. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “CORTIS,” “What You Want,” and “GO,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “handsome,” “cute,” and “good-looking.” Keonho’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.03 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT’s Wonhee took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 357,459, while Hearts2Hearts’ Ian ranked third with a score of 245,449.

ILLIT’s Minju came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 225,281, marking a 4.67 percent increase in her score since September.

Finally, CORTIS’s Juhoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 194,252.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

CORTIS’s Keonho ILLIT’s Wonhee Hearts2Hearts’ Ian ILLIT’s Minju CORTIS’s Juhoon KiiiKiii’s Jiyu Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo KiiiKiii’s Leesol MEOVV’s Anna CORTIS’s Martin ILLIT’s Moka CORTIS’s Seonghyeon TWS’s Shinyu izna’s Choi Jungeun ILLIT’s Yunah izna’s Bang Jeemin KiiiKiii’s Haeum TWS’s Dohoon Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha Hearts2Hearts’ A-na ILLIT’s Iroha Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen Hearts2Hearts’ Stella CORTIS’s James izna’s Mai KATSEYE’s Yoonchae izna’s Yoon Jiyoon BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on MEOVV’s Ella

Source (1)