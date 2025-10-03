KickFlip Clinches 2nd Trophy And First Public Broadcast Music Show Win With “My First Love Song” On 'Music Bank'

KickFlip has scored their second music show trophy for “My First Love Song”—and their very first win on a public broadcast music program!

While KBS2’s “Music Bank” did not air on October 3 due to the Chuseok holiday, the show still revealed this week’s winner on its official website.

KickFlip took the win with a total of 9,856 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from September 22 to 28, earning not only their second win for “My First Love Song” but also their first-ever trophy from a public broadcast network music show.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” came in second with 2,752 points, followed closely by CORTIS’s “GO!” in third with 2,673 points.

Congratulations to KickFlip!

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)