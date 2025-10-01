Watch: KickFlip Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Show Champion' With 'My First Love Song'; Performances By LUN8 And More

KickFlip has won the very first music show trophy of their career!

On the October 1 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “Rich Man,” DAY6’s “Dream Bus,” KickFlip’s “My First Love Song,” LUN8’s “Lost,” and IU’s “Bye, Summer.”

Congratulations to KickFlip! Watch their comeback performances, first win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included LUN8, The KingDom, AIMERS, AxMxP, cosmosy, 1000°, TIOT, Yoon Seobin, Youngbin, GENBLUE, Chae Eun Jung x Haeun, BLUHWA, and RED OOPART.

Check out their performances below!

LUN8 – “Lost”

The KingDom – “Last Flower”

AIMERS – “Called Game”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

cosmosy – “HIGH=LOVE”

1000° – “TikTak”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

GENBLUE – “BADASS”

Chae Eun Jung x Haeun – “In the Sunlight”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”

RED OOPART – “DISCOOO”