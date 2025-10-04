Watch: aespa Takes 9th Win And Triple Crown For 'Rich Man' On 'Music Core'; Performances By SEVENTEEN's CxM, izna, And More

aespa has won a ninth music show trophy—and a triple crown—for their latest hit “Rich Man”!

On the October 4 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ,” IU’s “Bye, Summer,” and aespa’s “Rich Man.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 6,782 points.

This is the third time that “Rich Man” has taken first place on “Music Core,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups x Mingyu), izna, Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, IDID, AIMERS, POW, AxMxP, TIOT, 1000°, Yoon Seobin, Youngbin, GENBLUE, cosmosy, BLUHWA, and Park Sung On.

Check out their performances below!

SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups x Mingyu) – “Worth it” and “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman)”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

Hearts2Hearts – “Pretty Please”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

AIMERS – “CALLED GAME”

POW – “Wall Flowers”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

1000° – “Tik Tak”

Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

GENBLUE – “BADASS”

cosmosy – “HIGH=LOVE”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”

Park Sung On – “The Prince’s Dream”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now