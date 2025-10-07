Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 30 to September 30.

Lee Chae Min, who recently starred in the hit tvN drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,710,816.

Kim Yong Bin took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,750,892, marking a 6.45 percent rise in his score since last month.

Byeon Woo Seok ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,991,706.

DAY6 came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,905,629.

Finally, Stray Kids rose to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 2,776,220, marking a 22.72 percent increase in their score since last month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Byeon Woo Seok’s drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

Watch Now