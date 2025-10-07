Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 07, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 30 to September 30.

Lee Chae Min, who recently starred in the hit tvN drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,710,816.

Kim Yong Bin took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,750,892, marking a 6.45 percent rise in his score since last month.

Byeon Woo Seok ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,991,706.

DAY6 came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,905,629.

Finally, Stray Kids rose to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 2,776,220, marking a 22.72 percent increase in their score since last month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Chae Min
  2. Kim Yong Bin
  3. Byeon Woo Seok
  4. DAY6
  5. Stray Kids
  6. Park Ji Hyeon
  7. Park Jung Min
  8. KiiiKiii
  9. Lee Jun Young
  10. TWS
  11. Go Youn Jung
  12. ENHYPEN
  13. Park Seo Jin
  14. Lee Je Hoon
  15. Lee Young Ji
  16. Choo Young Woo
  17. Kim Do Yeong
  18. Lee Jun Hyuk
  19. Choi Woo Shik
  20. QWER
  21. BABYMONSTER
  22. Lee Yi Kyung
  23. Lee Soo Ji
  24. Seo Kang Jun
  25. Seol In Ah
  26. Ahn Sung Hoon
  27. Mun Ka Young
  28. Car, the Garden
  29. BIBI
  30. Kim Hye Yoon

Watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Byeon Woo Seok’s drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Sung Hoon
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Byeon Woo Seok
Car the garden
Choi Woo Shik
Choo Young Woo
DAY6
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
KiiiKiii
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Hye Yoon
Lee Chae Min
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Yi Kyung
Lee Young Ji
Mun Ka Young
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Jung Min
Park Seo Jin
QWER
Seo Kang Jun
Seol In Ah
Stray Kids
TWS

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read