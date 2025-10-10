SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups And Mingyu) Clinches 1st Music Show Win For “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman)” On 'Music Bank'

SEVENTEEN’s new unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) has officially taken home their first-ever music show trophy with “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman)” (feat. Lay Bankz)!

Although KBS2’s “Music Bank” did not air its regular live broadcast on October 10 due to its special “Music Bank in Lisbon” episode, the show still announced this week’s chart results on its official website.

SEVENTEEN’s CxM claimed the top spot with a total of 7,014 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from September 29 to October 5.

Trailing behind were izna’s “Mamma Mia” in second place with 3,608 points, and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” in third with 2,763 points.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN’s CxM!

