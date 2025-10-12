Watch: aespa Takes 10th Win For "Rich Man" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By izna, KickFlip, And More
aespa has won a 10th music show trophy for “Rich Man”!
On October 12, SBS’s “Inkigayo” returned to air after a one-week break due to the Chuseok holiday. This week’s candidates for first place were WOODZ’s “Drowning,” SEVENTEEN’s CxM’s “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman),” and aespa’s “Rich Man.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 4,605 points.
Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included izna, KickFlip, IDID, HITGS, ONEWE, POW, MUSHVENOM, 1000°, AxMxP, W!TCHX, Yoon Seobin, cosmosy, Chae Eun Jung x Haeun, Park Sung On, and BLUHWA.
Check out their performances below!
izna – “Mamma Mia”
KickFlip – “My First Love Song”
IDID – “CHAN-RAN”
HITGS – “HAPPY”
ONEWE – “WONDER YOU”
POW – “Wall Flowers”
MUSHVENOM – “Spin the wheel”
1000° – “TikTak”
AxMxP – “I Did It”
W!TCHX – “Run Baby Run”
Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”
cosmosy – “HIGH=LOVE”
Chae Eun Jung x Haeun – “In the Sunlight”
Park Sung On – “The Prince’s Dream”
BLUHWA – “Greenery”
Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!