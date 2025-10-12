Watch: aespa Takes 10th Win For 'Rich Man' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By izna, KickFlip, And More

Watch: aespa Takes 10th Win For "Rich Man" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By izna, KickFlip, And More

Oct 12, 2025
by E Cha

aespa has won a 10th music show trophy for “Rich Man”!

On October 12, SBS’s “Inkigayo” returned to air after a one-week break due to the Chuseok holiday. This week’s candidates for first place were WOODZ’s “Drowning,” SEVENTEEN’s CxM’s “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman),” and aespa’s “Rich Man.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 4,605 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included izna, KickFlip, IDID, HITGS, ONEWE, POW, MUSHVENOM, 1000°, AxMxP, W!TCHX, Yoon Seobin, cosmosy, Chae Eun Jung x Haeun, Park Sung On, and BLUHWA.

Check out their performances below!

izna – “Mamma Mia”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

ONEWE – “WONDER YOU”

POW – “Wall Flowers”

MUSHVENOM – “Spin the wheel”

1000° – “TikTak”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

W!TCHX – “Run Baby Run”

Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”

cosmosy – “HIGH=LOVE”

Chae Eun Jung x Haeun – “In the Sunlight” 

Park Sung On – “The Prince’s Dream”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

