Jung Eun Chae In Talks To Join “Flex X Cop” Season 2 As New Female Lead

Jung Eun Chae may be taking on the new female lead role in SBS’s “Flex x Cop” Season 2!

On October 15, The Fact reported that Jung Eun Chae had recently received an offer to star as the new female lead in the second season of “Flex x Cop” and is currently in positive discussions over the details.

In response to the report, a representative from the drama confirmed, “Jung Eun Chae is positively reviewing the offer to appear in ‘Flex x Cop’ Season 2.”

The first season of “Flex x Cop”, which aired its finale in March last year, starred Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. The drama follows Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), an immature third-generation chaebol who becomes a detective, and Lee Kang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun), a workaholic veteran detective and the first female team leader in the Homicide Department. The series enjoyed success, peaking at 11 percent in viewership ratings.

While the series was soon confirmed to return for a second season, it was later announced that Park Ji Hyun would not be joining Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts.

In the upcoming season, Jung Eun Chae is reportedly set to play Joo Hye Ra, the new team leader who takes over after Lee Kang Hyun leaves for training in Los Angeles. A former ace of the National Police Agency’s counter-terrorism team, Joo Hye Ra volunteers to join the Violent Crimes Unit 1. Known for her sharp investigative instincts, she is also described as the “devil instructor” who used to rigorously train Jin Yi Soo during his police academy days.

Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae has confirmed her appearance in ENA’s upcoming drama “Honor” (literal title), where she is currently filming alongside Lee Na Young and Lee Chung Ah.

