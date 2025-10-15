TREASURE, PLAVE, ATEEZ, And SEVENTEEN's CxM Earn Double Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

TREASURE earned two separate RIAJ certifications this month. The group’s Korean special mini album “PLEASURE” was certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan, while their latest Korean mini album “LOVE PULSE” was certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped.

Meanwhile, PLAVE’s Japanese debut single album “Hide and Seek” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 units shipped in Japan.

Finally, ATEEZ’s latest Japanese album “Ashes to Light” and SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups x Mingyu)’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” were both certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

