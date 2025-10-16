Jo Aram’s Love Life Faces A Twist As She Grows Closer To Ahn Dong Gu In “To The Moon”

Jo Aram’s love story is taking an unexpected turn in the upcoming episode of “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Once a carefree YOLO member of the MZ generation who lived only for the moment, Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) began to dream about the future for the first time after joining Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran) on the crypto train.

Among her dreams was marrying her boyfriend Wei Lin (ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao). Delighted by the news that he would be visiting Korea with his parents, Ji Song couldn’t hide her excitement as she practiced Chinese in anticipation. However, the preview for the upcoming episode—shown at the end of Episode 8—hinted at looming heartbreak. In a tearful outburst, Ji Song cries, “Why am I always the one who’s desperate? Why do I always have to be the one who waits until next time?”—leaving viewers wondering whether their relationship will survive.

In the next episode, Ji Song appears to have parted ways with Wei Lin, while her relationship with Oh Dong Gyu (Ahn Dong Gu) begins to take an intriguing new turn.

Newly released stills capture the growing closeness between Ji Song and Dong Gyu. In one, Ji Song looks startled as she ends up in Dong Gyu’s arms, her wide, rabbit-like eyes filled with surprise. Another captures Ji Song in tears beside him, hinting at an emotional shift in their connection.

Previously, Dong Gyu had tried to change his appearance after Ji Song remarked that “good looks are my type.” His makeover attempt, however, was more amusing than flattering—especially after Ji Song quipped, “Even if you’re handsome, I still can’t give you a chance.” But now that Dong Gyu seems to have changed in more ways than one, viewers are eager to see how Ji Song’s feelings may evolve.

The production team teased, “As Ji Song wavers after her breakup with Wei Lin, a changed Dong Gyu appears before her, deepening her inner conflict. Whether it’s his new look or something else entirely that shakes Ji Song’s heart—viewers will have to find out in the upcoming episode.”

The next episode of “To the Moon” airs on October 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

