Ji Ye Eun Joins Lee Kwang Soo And Byeon Woo Seok In Yoo Jae Suk’s New Netflix Variety Show

Ji Ye Eun has officially joined Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, and Byeon Woo Seok in the upcoming Netflix reality show “Jae Suk’s B&B Rules!”

On October 17, MyDaily reported that Ji Ye Eun had joined previously confirmed cast members Lee Kwang Soo and Byeon Woo Seok in “Jae Suk’s B&B Rules!” and that filming for the show had begun that day and would continue through October 19 in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

“Jae Suk’s B&B Rules!” marks Yoo Jae Suk’s first-ever challenge of running a guesthouse in his 34-year career. The show captures the laughter, chaos, and warmth that unfold as he and his staff welcome guests and create memorable moments together.

A Netflix representative stated, “Ji Ye Eun has joined ‘Jae Suk’s B&B Rules!’ as one of the staff members,” confirming that she will work alongside Lee Kwang Soo and Byeon Woo Seok.

The production team, however, remained discreet about filming details, explaining, “For safety reasons, we cannot disclose information related to the shoot.”

“Jae Suk’s B&B Rules!” is set to premiere in the first half of next year. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Jae Suk and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki below:

