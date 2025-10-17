Watch: izna Takes 1st Win On 'Music Bank' With “Mamma Mia”; Performances By Hwasa, BAE173, And More

izna has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Mamma Mia”!

On the October 17 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” and izna’s “Mamma Mia.” izna ultimately took the prize with a total of 4,483 points.

Congratulations to izna! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included izna, NMIXX, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, TWS, BAE173, IDID, TVXQ’s Yunho, KickFlip, ONEWE, Bae Jin Young, TIOT, POW, HITGS, Hi-Fi Un!corn, Pagaehun, Yoon Seo Bin, and Soran.

Check out their performances below!

izna – “Mamma Mia”

NMIXX – “SPINNIN’ ON IT” and “Blue Valentine”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE” and “Head Shoulders Knees Toes”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Body Language”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

ONEWE – “MAZE”

Bae Jin Young – “Round&Round”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

POW – “Wall Flowers”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

Hi-Fi Un!corn – “Teenage Blue (Korean ver.)”

Pagaehun – “Valentine”

Yoon Seo Bin – “Strawberry Candy”

Soran – “Love is No Sin”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now