Watch: IVE Takes 4th Win For 'XOXZ' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, MEOVV, And More

IVE has won a fourth music show trophy for “XOXZ”!

On the October 18 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were WJSN’s Dayoung’s “body,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and IU’s “Bye, Summer.” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,774 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, MEOVV, TWS, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Bae Jin Young, TVXQ’s Yunho, izna, KickFlip, IDID, BAE173, ONEWE, HITGS, Hi-Fi Un!corn, EVE, and Pagaehun.

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”

NMIXX – “SPINNIN’ ON IT” and “Blue Valentine”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

TWS – “Head Shoulders Knees Toes” and “OVERDRIVE”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

Bae Jin Young – “Round&Round”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Body Language”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

ONEWE – “MAZE”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

Hi-Fi Un!corn – “Teenage Blue”

EVE – “Joker’s Party”

Pagaehun – “Valentine”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now