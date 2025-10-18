BLACKPINK's Jisoo Achieves Her Highest Ranking Yet On UK Official Singles Chart With Zayn Collab 'EYES CLOSED'

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has set a personal record on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart!

For the week of October 16 to 22, Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s new duet “EYES CLOSED” debuted at No. 37 on the Official Singles Chart (which is widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States).

The entry marks Jisoo’s highest solo ranking yet on the Official Singles Chart, overtaking her solo debut track “FLOWER,” which peaked at No. 38 back in 2023.

“EYES CLOSED” also debuted at No. 16 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and No. 19 on the Official Singles Sales Chart this week.

Congratulations to Jisoo!

Source (1)