Watch: IVE Takes 5th Win For 'XOXZ' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By New MCs, NMIXX, MEOVV, And More

IVE has snagged a fifth music show trophy for “XOXZ,” with Leeseo accepting the award on her group’s behalf!

On the October 19 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 5,498 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement—along with Leeseo’s acceptance speech and full encore—below:

Today also marked the show’s first episode with new MCs TWS’s Shinyu and &TEAM’s EJ, who are joining Leeseo as hosts. To celebrate the occasion, the duo prepared a special cover performance of SHINee’s “Replay.”

Other performers on today’s show included NMIXX, MEOVV, TWS, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Bae Jin Young, TVXQ’s Yunho, izna, KickFlip, IDID, BAE173, HITGS, ONEWE, POW, Soran, and Pagaehun.

Check out their performances below!

TWS’s Shinyu and &TEAM’s EJ – SHINee’s “Replay”

NMIXX – “SPINNIN’ ON IT” and “Blue Valentine”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

TWS – “Head Shoulders Knees Toes” and “OVERDRIVE”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

Bae Jin Young – “Round&Round”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Body Language”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

ONEWE – “MAZE”

POW – “Wall Flowers”

Soran – “Love is No Sin”

Pagaehun – “Valentine”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

Watch Now