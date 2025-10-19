BABYMONSTER, HUNTR/X, And TWICE Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 5 to 11!

Album Chart

BABYMONSTER topped this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “WE GO UP,” which claimed two spots in the top five. The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the Nemo version charted separately at No. 5.

TWICE’s special album “TEN: The Story Goes On” also took two of this week’s top five spots: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 2, and the Nemo version charted separately at No. 4.

Finally, ONEWE’s new mini album “MAZE : AD ASTRA” entered the chart at No. 3.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on the charts, with their smash hit “Golden” topping the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart for yet another week.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: HUNTR/X’s Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) remained No. 1 on both charts, while “KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) rose to No. 2.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” held steady at No. 3 on both charts, followed by BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 4 and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 5.

Download Chart

Park Seo Jin topped this week’s digital download chart with his new song “Your story,” which debuted at No. 1.

QWER’s “Blue Whale” entered the chart at No. 2, trailed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 3 and Kenshi Yonezu’s “IRIS OUT” at No. 4.

Finally, Choi Yu Ree’s remake of “I Will Give You All the Love I Have Left” for the ’80s MBC Seoul Music Festival (as seen on “How Do You Play?”) shot to No. 5 for the week.

Global K-Pop Chart

All of the top five spots on this week’s global K-pop chart went to the soundtrack of “KPop Demon Hunters.” HUNTR/X’s “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1, followed by Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Social Chart

TWICE held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, with BLACKPINK and aespa also maintaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

Choi Yu Ree rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, while BABYMONSTER jumped to No. 5.

