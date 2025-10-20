'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Cast And Crew To Go On Reward Vacation

Buoyed by its popularity, the team behind “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is heading off on a reward vacation!

On October 20, a media outlet reported that the cast and crew of tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” will enjoy a reward vacation in Vietnam from October 21 to 24. The report also stated that while most of the cast—including Lim Yoona—and the production team will join the trip, Lee Chae Min will participate in only part of the itinerary due to his fan meeting scheduled for October 24 and 25.

In response to the report, a representative of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” shared, “The ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ team will be going on a reward trip.” They added, “For safety reasons, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide specific details such as the schedule or location.”

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet. The series wrapped on a high note with its 12th and final episode, which aired on September 28, recording a nationwide peak rating of 17.1 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew!

