46th Blue Dragon Film Awards Announces Nominees

The nominees have been announced for the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards!

The Blue Dragon Film Awards is an annual awards show that was first launched to promote the development of the domestic film industry and is now one of the most prestigious awards shows in Korean film.

The final nominees were chosen through expert panel votes and fan votes from October 1 through October 19.

Check out the nominees below:

Best Picture

“No Other Choice”

“The Ugly”

“My Daughter Is a Zombie”

“The Old Woman With the Knife”

“Harbin”

Best Director

Min Kyu Dong (“The Old Woman With the Knife”)

Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)

Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)

Woo Min Ho (“Harbin”)

Pil Gam Seong (“My Daughter Is a Zombie”)

Best New Director

Kim Min Ha (“Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary”)

Kim Soo Jin (“Noise”)

Kim Hye Young (“IT’s OKAY!”)

Park Joon Ho (“3670”)

Jang Byung Ki (“When This Summer is Over”)

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Best Cinematography and Lighting

“No Other Choice”

“The Ugly”

“Uprising”

“Harbin”

“Hi-Five”

Best Screenplay

“The Match

“No Other Choice”

“The Ugly”

“Uprising”

“Hi-Five”

Best Music

“No Other Choice”

“Uprising”

“My Daughter Is a Zombie”

“Harbin”

“Hi-Five”

Best Art Direction

“The Match”

“No Other Choice”

“The Ugly”

“Uprising”

“Harbin”

Best Editing

“The Match”

“No Other Choice”

“The Ugly”

“Harbin”

“Hi-Five”

Best Technical Achievement

“Noise” (sound)

“No Other Choice” (costume)

“The Ugly” (makeup)

“Omniscient Reader” (VFX)

“The Old Woman With the Knife” (martial arts)

Congratulations to all the nominees!

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards will take place on November 19 at KBS Hall. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch “Harbin” with English subtitles:

Watch Now

Also check out “Pretty Crazy” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)