Lee Junho Announces Stops For 'Typhoon Family' Drama Fan Meeting In Asia

Lee Junho is heading overseas for the “Typhoon Family” drama fan meeting tour!

On October 21, it was announced that Lee Junho will meet his global fans through the “Typhoon Family Drama Fan Meeting in Asia with LEE JUNHO” starting this December.

The fan meeting tour will take place across four cities: Tokyo on December 14, Taipei on December 27 and 28, Macau on January 17, and Bangkok on January 31.

During the event, Lee Junho will share behind-the-scenes stories from filming, take part in fun missions and games related to the drama, and even perform on special stages—promising fans a memorable and meaningful experience as they revisit the emotions of the series together.

“Typhoon Family” is a new tvN drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

The drama achieved the highest premiere ratings among all 2025 tvN weekend dramas, with viewership steadily rising and breaking its own records with each episode.

“Typhoon Family” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

