Watch: TWS Takes 1st Win For 'OVERDRIVE' On 'The Show'; Performances By izna, Bae Jin Young, And More

TWS has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “OVERDRIVE”!

On the October 21 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were izna’s “Mamma Mia,” ONEWE’s “MAZE,” and TWS’s “OVERDRIVE.” TWS ultimately took the win with a total of 8,970 points.

Congratulations to TWS! Watch their comeback performances and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included izna, Bae Jin Young, ONEWE, BAE173, Hi-Fi Un!corn, BE:MIN, W!TCHX, Yoon Seobin, BLUHWA, Bobby Pins, and NARIN.

Check out their performances below!

izna – “Mamma Mia”

Bae Jin Young – “Round&Round”

ONEWE – “Lucky 12” and “MAZE”

BAE173 – “What’s wrong?” and “Turned Up”

Hi-Fi Un!corn – “Teenage Blue” (Korean version)

BE:MIN – “Like You Like Me”

W!TCHX – “Run Baby Run”

Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”

Bobby Pins – “5 Years”

NARIN – “R.P.G. Shine”