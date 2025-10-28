'Lovely Runner,' 'True Beauty,' 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim,' And More K-Dramas Now Available To Watch In Southeast Asia On Viki

More hit K-dramas are now available to watch in Southeast Asia on Viki!

Following the launch of over 30 K-dramas in September, 18 more dramas are now available to watch in Southeast Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more on the OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki.

The following Korean titles are now available to watch with subtitles in Southeast Asia:

Other popular Korean dramas including “Hotel Del Luna” and “Her Private Life” will be available in November.

