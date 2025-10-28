'Lovely Runner,' 'True Beauty,' 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim,' And More K-Dramas Now Available To Watch In Southeast Asia On Viki

"Lovely Runner," "True Beauty," "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," And More K-Dramas Now Available To Watch In Southeast Asia On Viki

Drama
Oct 28, 2025
by Soompi

More hit K-dramas are now available to watch in Southeast Asia on Viki!

Following the launch of over 30 K-dramas in September, 18 more dramas are now available to watch in Southeast Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more on the OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki.

The following Korean titles are now available to watch with subtitles in Southeast Asia:

Other popular Korean dramas including “Hotel Del Luna” and “Her Private Life” will be available in November.

Another Miss Oh
EVE
First Lady
Ghost Doctor
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Happiness
Hwayugi
Lovely Runner
My Dearest Nemesis
My Military Valentine
My Sweet Mobster
Reply 1988
sh**ting stars
Study Group
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
True Beauty
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Yumi's Cells

