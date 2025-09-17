30+ K-Dramas Now Available In Southeast Asia On Viki: Watch Now
For region specific information, check out the following articles:
Exciting news for K-drama fans located in Southeast Asia!
OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, has now launched a wide array of shows in Southeast Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more.
The following Korean titles are now available to watch with subtitles in Southeast Asia:
(Availability may differ by country)
- “A Hundred Memories”
- “Absolute Boyfriend”
- “Are You Human Too?”
- “Bad Memory Eraser”
- “BITCH X RICH”
- “BITCH X RICH 2”
- “Descendants of the Sun”
- “DNA Lover”
- “Face Me”
- “Forest”
- “Heo’s Diner”
- “Kokdu: Season of Deity”
- “Love Rain”
- “Love Scout”
- “Love Song for Illusion”
- “Meow, the Secret Boy”
- “Motel California”
- “My Happy Ending”
- “My Lovely Journey”
- “Our Golden Days”
- “Pump Up the Healthy Love”
- “Serendipity’s Embrace”
- “Spring of Youth”
- “The First Night with the Duke”
- “The Haunted Palace”
- “The Red Sleeve”
- “The Tale of Nokdu”
- “Uncontrollably Fond”
- “User Not Found”
- “What Comes After Love”
Other popular Korean dramas including “Lovely Runner,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” “Study Group,” and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” will be available later this month.
Start by watching “Descendants of the Sun” below, and head over to Viki to watch all of the titles!
For more updates, follow Viki’s SEA social media accounts below: