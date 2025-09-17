30+ K-Dramas Now Available In Southeast Asia On Viki: Watch Now

For region specific information, check out the following articles:

Exciting news for K-drama fans located in Southeast Asia!

OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, has now launched a wide array of shows in Southeast Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more.

The following Korean titles are now available to watch with subtitles in Southeast Asia:

(Availability may differ by country)

Other popular Korean dramas including “Lovely Runner,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” “Study Group,” and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” will be available later this month.

Start by watching “Descendants of the Sun” below, and head over to Viki to watch all of the titles!

