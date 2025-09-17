30+ K-Dramas Now Available In Southeast Asia On Viki: Watch Now

30+ K-Dramas Now Available In Southeast Asia On Viki: Watch Now

Sep 17, 2025
by Soompi

For region specific information, check out the following articles:

Exciting news for K-drama fans located in Southeast Asia!

OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, has now launched a wide array of shows in Southeast Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more.

The following Korean titles are now available to watch with subtitles in Southeast Asia:
(Availability may differ by country)

Other popular Korean dramas including “Lovely Runner,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” “Study Group,” and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” will be available later this month.

Start by watching “Descendants of the Sun” below, and head over to Viki to watch all of the titles!

A Hundred Memories
Absolute Boyfriend (KR)
Are You Human Too
Bad Memory Eraser
BITCH X RICH
BITCH X RICH 2
Descendants of the Sun
DNA Lover
Face Me
forest
Heo's Diner
Kokdu: Season of Deity
Love Rain
Love Scout
Love Song for Illusion
Meow the Secret Boy
Motel California
My Happy Ending
My Lovely Journey
Our Golden Days
Pump Up the Healthy Love
Serendipity's Embrace
Spring of Youth
The First Night With the Duke
The Haunted Palace
The Red Sleeve
The Tale Of Nokdu
Uncontrollably Fond
User Not Found
What Comes After Love

