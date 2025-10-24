Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo, Ahn Dong Gu, And Jung Bo Min Depict Bittersweet Romances In “Last Summer”

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills spotlighting three couples whose stories will form the emotional core of the series!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

First, Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung, a civil servant in Patan Village’s architecture department and Do Ha’s childhood friend. In the stills, the two face each other with a subtle tension mixed with comfort, hinting at their complicated relationship. Once inseparable, Do Ha and Ha Kyung drifted apart after an incident two years ago. When Do Ha returns to Patan, the two are unexpectedly reunited. Their relationship swings between bickering and heart-fluttering moments, leaving viewers eager to see how their story will unfold.

Meanwhile, a new connection stirs up even more tension. Kim Gun Woo takes on the role of Seo Soo Hyuk, Do Ha’s lawyer, who represents him in a legal dispute with Ha Kyung over the “Peanut House.” As opposing sides, Ha Kyung and Soo Hyuk become entangled in a relationship that’s as intriguing as it is unpredictable. In the stills, Ha Kyung appears composed but tense, while Soo Hyuk’s gaze suggests a growing curiosity about her. The unusual bond between an attorney representing the defendant and the plaintiff raises questions about what kind of emotions might develop as their paths continue to cross.

Lastly, Ahn Dong Gu and Jung Bo Min portray a long-term couple whose love endures through life’s challenges. Ahn Dong Gu plays Oh Seung Taek, a para ice hockey player, while Jung Bo Min stars as Lee Seul, his steadfast girlfriend. One still captures Lee Seul gazing affectionately at Seung Taek as he sits in his wheelchair, conveying the quiet strength of their relationship. Their touching story—about two people determined to protect their love despite the hardships they face—is expected to strike a deep chord with viewers.

From the tender memories of first love to unexpected connections formed in courtrooms, and the bittersweet struggles of young couples navigating reality, “Last Summer” promises to deliver three intertwining stories brimming with warmth, tension, and heart.

“Last Summer” is slated to premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch trailers for the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)