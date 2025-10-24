Watch: NMIXX Takes 3rd Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, DKB, And More

NMIXX has won their third music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

On the October 24 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were TWS’s “OVERDRIVE” and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” NMIXX ultimately took the prize with a total of 11,908 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included NMIXX, TWS, LE SSERAFIM, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, BOYNEXTDOOR, DKB, BTOB’s Changsub, Hearts2Hearts, BAE173, izna, Xdinary Heroes, IDID, HITGS, AxMxP, Yoon Seo Bin, Lee Chan Won, 1000°, and Soran.

Check out their performances below!

NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action” and “As Time Goes By”

DKB – “Irony”

BTOB’s Changsub – “Trickle Down”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

Xdinary Heroes – “ICU”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

Yoon Seo Bin – “Strawberry Candy”

Lee Chan Won – “Maybe Today”

1000° – “TikTak”

Soran – “Love is No Sin”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now