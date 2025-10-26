Watch: NMIXX Snags 5th Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, And More

NMIXX has claimed a fifth music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

On the October 26 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” and BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP.” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 5,454 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch their performance, win, and full Saja Boys-themed encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, Xdinary Heroes, TWS, MEOVV, izna, BTOB’s Changsub, TVXQ’s Yunho, IDID, HITGS, DKB, AxMxP, Jeon Yu Jin, Lee Chan Won, and Soran.

