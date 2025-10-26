Hearts2Hearts Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'FOCUS'

Hearts2Hearts’ comeback is off to a strong start!

Last week, the rookie girl group from SM Entertainment returned with their first mini album “FOCUS” and its title track of the same name on October 20.

According to Hanteo Chart, Hearts2Hearts has achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (October 20 to 26), “FOCUS” sold a total of 425,146 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 408,880 copies set by their debut single album “The Chase” earlier this year.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts on their new personal record!

Watch Hearts2Hearts’ comeback performance on the latest episode of “Inkigayo” below:

