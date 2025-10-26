TWS, NMIXX, HUNTR/X, And TWICE Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 12 to 18!

Album Chart

TWS topped this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “play hard,” which claimed two spots in the top five. The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 5.

NMIXX’s new album “Blue Valentine” swept the next two spots on the chart: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 2, and the POCA version charted separately at No. 3.

Finally, the POCA version of Jang Min Ho’s “Analog Vol.1” entered the chart at No. 4.

Download Chart

NMIXX topped this week’s digital download chart with their new title track “Blue Valentine,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, RIIZE’s Sohee’s new song “Love on the canvas” (from the soundtrack of the hit dating show “EXchange 4”) entered the chart at No. 2.

TWS’s new title track “OVERDRIVE” debuted at No. 3, trailed by Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 4 and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on the charts this week, with their smash hit “Golden” remaining No. 1 on the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: HUNTR/X’s Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) stayed No. 1 on both charts, followed by WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 2 and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3.

“KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) dipped to No. 4 on both charts, with Kenshi Yonezu’s “IRIS OUT” rising to No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

“The KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continued to dominate the global K-pop chart, where it once again swept all of the top five spots. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1, with Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

TWICE continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, while BABYMONSTER jumped to No. 2.

BLACKPINK stayed strong at No. 3, followed by aespa at No. 4 and Choi Yu Ree at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch TWS and NMIXX perform on the latest episode of “Inkigayo” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)