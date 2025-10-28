Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st Win For 'FOCUS' On 'The Show'; Performances By Jang Haneum, izna, And More

Hearts2Hearts has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “FOCUS”!

On the October 28 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were DKB’s “Irony,” Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS,” and izna’s “Mamma Mia.” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win with a total of 9,075 points.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch their comeback performance and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included Jang Haneum, izna, ARTMS’s Choerry and Kim Lip, VVUP, DKB, BAE173, AxMxP, Gyubin, AM8IC, DEFAULT., GR2N!, and BLUHWA.

Check out their performances below!

Jang Haneum – “CARTOON”

izna – “Racecar” and “Mamma Mia”

ARTMS’s Choerry – “Pressure”

ARTMS’s Kim Lip – “Can You Entertain?”

VVUP – “House Party”

DKB – “Cinderella” and “Irony”

BAE173 – “What’s wrong?” and “Turned Up”

AxMxP – “Love Poem” and “Shocking Drama”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

AM8IC – “Buzzin’”

DEFAULT. – “Sirius”

GR2N! – “Run Run!”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”